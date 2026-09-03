Coinbase launches regulated crypto derivatives in Canada

Coinbase has launched regulated crypto derivatives trading in Canada, offering eligible traders leverage of up to tenfold.

The products are offered through Coinbase Financial Markets, a futures commission merchant registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which operates in Canada under foreign dealer and futures commission merchant exemptions. The offering comprises 23 crypto perpetual and dated futures contracts, five commodity futures, and the Coinbase 50 Index.

According to the announcement, the access is limited to eligible Canadian clients, including those holding at least USD 5 million in net financial assets, as well as registered investment advisers and dealers. The contracts are structured as nano-sized positions and carry leverage of up to tenfold.

US platforms expand crypto access in Canada

The launch coincides with a broader expansion of crypto services by US trading platforms in the Canadian market. Earlier in the week, Webull, a US-based online brokerage, extended crypto trading to Canadian customers using Coinbase's infrastructure for trading and custody, adding digital assets to its existing stock, exchange-traded fund, and options offerings. Webull cited rising adoption as a factor behind the move, noting that crypto ownership in Canada increased to 25% this year from 10% in 2023, according to research from the Ontario Securities Commission.

Robinhood entered the Canadian market in June 2026 through its USD 180 million acquisition of WonderFi, a Canada-based crypto company, gaining control of the Bitbuy and Coinsquare exchanges. The transaction also brought around 300.000 funded customers, along with WonderFi's Canadian licences and regulatory approvals, under Robinhood.

Regulatory context

The expansion of crypto trading platforms in Canada comes as domestic authorities tighten oversight of other parts of the crypto market. In April 2026, Ottawa proposed banning crypto ATMs over concerns about scams and money laundering, while lawmakers advanced legislation that would prohibit cryptocurrency donations to political parties and candidates. The combination of expanding institutional access and tightening consumer-facing rules illustrates the divergent regulatory approach Canada is taking toward different segments of the crypto sector.