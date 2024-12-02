Coinbase has integrated Chainlink's DataLink service to make its institutional exchange data available onchain for the first time.

The integration brings order book data, spot prices, perpetual futures data, including from Coinbase International Exchange, e-mini futures data, and additional datasets covering crypto, metals, energy, and equity futures via Coinbase Derivatives Exchange onto blockchain infrastructure.

DataLink operates as an institutional-grade data publishing service built on the Chainlink data standard, enabling protocols to access verified off-chain data feeds directly within onchain environments. The service abstracts the technical complexities associated with data delivery, decentralisation, security, and reliability, allowing developers to integrate market data without managing the underlying data infrastructure.

Expanding DeFi market infrastructure

The availability of Coinbase exchange data onchain is positioned to support a range of onchain financial products, including derivatives, tokenised real-world assets (RWAs), structured products, perpetual contracts, synthetic assets, and lending protocols. Access to institutional-grade pricing and risk benchmarks has historically been a limiting factor in scaling DeFi applications towards the standards expected by institutional participants.

Chainlink functions as an oracle network, connecting smart contracts to external data sources. Its infrastructure is already widely deployed across blockchain networks and DeFi protocols as a standard mechanism for feeding off-chain data into onchain applications.

The DataLink integration follows a series of prior collaborations between the two companies. These include the launch of a Base-Solana bridge secured by Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), as well as Coinbase selecting CCIP as its exclusive interoperability provider for all Coinbase Wrapped Assets. The latest step extends that relationship from cross-chain infrastructure into market data provision.

A company official at Coinbase noted that the DataLink integration builds on existing Chainlink infrastructure deployments and that the Chainlink data standard was selected for its suitability for bringing exchange data into onchain markets. A company official at Chainlink Labs described the development as part of a broader effort to establish programmable market infrastructure supporting the convergence of institutional finance and DeFi.

The integration reflects a broader industry trajectory in which centralised exchanges and institutional data providers are increasingly extending their data and infrastructure into onchain environments, as tokenisation activity and institutional participation in DeFi continue to grow.