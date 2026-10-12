Samsung Wallet users in the US will be able to hold USDC directly in the app, with Coinbase and a licensed partner powering the wallet’s stablecoin experience. The service is expected to go live in the last week of October 2026 and will cover the US market. When users top up their stablecoin balance, USDC will appear automatically as the default dollar stablecoin.

The launch builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. Coinbase previously added Samsung Pay as a payment option for buying crypto in the Coinbase app. It later extended the partnership to more than 82 million Galaxy users in the US, offering Coinbase One benefits directly inside Samsung Wallet. The new arrangement moves the collaboration beyond payments and membership benefits to stablecoin balances held within Samsung’s wallet.

Custody runs through Coinbase Prime and Bastion

Coinbase will provide subcustody for the USDC held in Samsung Wallet on behalf of the licensed provider. This will run through Coinbase Prime, the company’s institutional platform, using custody services qualified under the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). USDC balances will be held in Coinbase Prime Vault.

The framework operates in partnership with Bastion, a licensed stablecoin custodian and infrastructure provider overseen by US financial regulators. USDC is designed to be redeemable one-to-one for US dollars and is backed by cash and short-dated US Treasuries, with attestations published monthly. Under this structure, Samsung Wallet provides the consumer interface, while custody of the underlying assets sits with regulated providers.

Samsung Wallet adds a distribution channel for USDC

The partnership comes as USDC use continues to grow. According to Coinbase, USDC circulation increased by 72% in 2025 to more than USD 75 billion, while the number of wallets holding USDC rose by 59% to nearly seven million.

Coinbase said stablecoins are becoming an important way for people to move money online, with transfers available around the clock and across borders. According to the company, wider availability of USDC is intended to help more people use dollar-based money that moves at internet speed. Coinbase added that Samsung’s global reach gives USDC access to a large consumer distribution channel, combining its custody infrastructure with Samsung Wallet’s user base to support wider use of stablecoins.