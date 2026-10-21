Checker has partnered with MoneyGram to support its treasury and FX operations in Latin America using USDC-based infrastructure.

Checker, a network that gives financial institutions access to liquidity, payments, trading, and treasury services through a single connection, has formed a partnership with MoneyGram. Under the collaboration, MoneyGram uses Checker as a technology and liquidity access layer to move value in Latin America using the USDC stablecoin. This gives MoneyGram’s treasury team an additional way to access local markets and manage liquidity alongside its existing financial infrastructure.

Stablecoins in remittance corridors

MoneyGram serves more than 60 million active customers across more than 200 countries and territories, with a network of nearly 500,000 retail locations as well as digital channels. The company has been incorporating stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure into both its consumer products and its internal operations, including treasury, foreign exchange, and settlement, and is using partnerships in the digital asset market to build a more open and interoperable payments network.

Through Checker, MoneyGram gains another way to access local liquidity in Latin American remittance corridors using USDC, providing an additional route for moving value between markets and managing its local currency needs. Chris Kelliher, Director of Foreign Exchange at MoneyGram, stated that as the company continues to adopt stablecoins, partnerships such as this help it bring new technologies into its operations in a practical way.

Stablecoin infrastructure for liquidity management

Jack Chong, CEO of Checker, stated that the company is proud to support a business with MoneyGram’s scale and reach as it brings stablecoins into its treasury and FX operations, describing the partnership as an example of what Checker was built to enable. Checker provides infrastructure that allows companies to incorporate stablecoins into their operations, with a focus on security and compliance.

According to Checker, the partnership reflects the growing role of stablecoins not only in how people send money abroad, but also in how large payment networks manage liquidity and foreign exchange behind the scenes. For MoneyGram, the arrangement adds a stablecoin-based option alongside its existing channels for funding local currency needs in Latin American corridors.