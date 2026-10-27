Bybit has obtained regulatory approval to offer spot trading in Dubai, where the cryptocurrency exchange has had its international headquarters since 2022. The company's local entity, Bybit Fintech FZE, has received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for Exchange Services. The licence covers spot trading only.

Spot trading first, derivatives subject to approval

VARA is the emirate's dedicated regulator for virtual assets and oversees how exchanges and other service providers operate in Dubai. For Bybit, the licence allows its Dubai entity to provide exchange services within that framework, while other parts of its product range remain outside the current scope.

Derivatives are one such area. Peter Loo, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bybit, said the company hopes to expand its licensed activities in Dubai to include derivatives over time, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. He noted that derivatives are a major part of Bybit's global trading business and that the company wants to bring more of its offering to Dubai through the appropriate regulatory process. Loo added that a healthy digital asset market depends on strong oversight, sound risk management, and user protection.

Part of a wider licensing push

The Dubai licence follows a series of regulatory approvals for the exchange this year. Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, highlighted five new licences and regulatory approvals obtained across the EU, the Cayman Islands, Indonesia, South Africa, and El Salvador. Zhou said Dubai has made significant progress in building a regulatory environment for virtual assets and that the company plans to develop its business in the emirate in line with the standards set by VARA.

According to Bybit, the company is building its business in each market in line with local requirements and continues to invest in compliance, security, and risk management as it develops products for users in different jurisdictions. Bybit reports more than 80 million users worldwide. Since 2022, it has taken part in Dubai's blockchain and Web3 ecosystem through industry engagement and partnerships, and it intends to expand its services in the emirate as regulatory permissions allow.