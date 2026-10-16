BTQ Technologies, a Canada-based security technology company, announced that it will serve as security partner for MoonPay Korea’s stablecoin infrastructure. MoonPay Korea, part of crypto payments company MoonPay, is building on-chain infrastructure for South Korea’s won-backed stablecoin market. This covers issuance support, distribution, wallet access, settlement, and currency conversion through to last-mile delivery to users and merchants. BTQ will focus on protecting this stack with post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Roadmap and bank proof of concept

The two companies will jointly develop a post-quantum security roadmap covering cryptographic inventory, risk prioritisation, and a phased migration plan. Through MoonPay Korea, BTQ will also run a proof of concept of its Quantum Secure Stablecoin Network (QSSN) with South Korean banking institutions. The test will cover quantum-safe transaction signing and key management across wallet and settlement infrastructure. The companies will also work on post-quantum readiness across each layer of the stack, from issuance to last-mile delivery.

Bugeon Lee, Head of APAC at MoonPay, said BTQ will help the company develop its roadmap and evaluate how its technology can support the long-term resilience of the infrastructure. Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies, said security designed into stablecoin infrastructure from the start will last longer than security added later. MoonPay serves more than 35 million customers in approximately 180 countries and more than 1,500 enterprise clients. MoonPay Korea connects won-backed stablecoins to this network for distribution, cross-border settlement, and wallet access.

Quantum risk and South Korea’s stablecoin market

South Korea is moving from bank-led stablecoin pilots towards domestic merchant adoption and cross-border settlement as its regulatory framework for won-backed stablecoins takes shape. Woori Bank is the first member of MoonPay Korea’s KRW Stablecoin Consortium. Wallets, custody systems, and settlement networks rely on public-key cryptography to authorise transactions. Quantum computers are expected to eventually break the elliptic-curve and RSA schemes in use today, so a compromised signing key would mean a compromised asset.

The partnership extends BTQ’s existing work in South Korea. QSSN was previously selected as the core PQC security technology for a proof of concept with Finger Inc. and iM Bank. Built on the Kaia mainnet, that project involved a won stablecoin proof of concept with iM Bank. BTQ has also signed a commercial agreement with LINE NEXT and Kaia DLT Foundation to deploy QSSN across the Kaia ecosystem. Youngsuk ‘Jeff’ Choi, Chief Strategy Officer of BTQ Technologies, said infrastructure decisions made now will shape South Korea’s stablecoin market for years.