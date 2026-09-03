Broadridge has expanded its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution to include G7 securities for cross-border tokenized repo and collateral markets.

The company described that the expansion gives institutional market participants a way to execute cross-border repo transactions, intraday repo activity, and collateral movements through atomic settlement.

In August 2026, DLR processed an average of USD 351 billion in daily repo transactions, with a total of USD 7.4 trillion for the month, and thousands of transactions running through the network on a daily basis. The platform currently supports tokenized US Treasury collateral for repo, intraday repo transactions and collateral pledges. The addition of G7 securities widens the range of eligible collateral that firms can mobilise across markets, extending the solution beyond its existing US Treasury base.

Cross-border settlement and collateral mobility

DLR operates within existing trading and post-trade workflows and enables the synchronised movement of tokenized securities and cash within a single transaction. This atomic settlement mechanism is designed to reduce settlement risk and operational friction, while supporting funding flexibility and the use of high-quality collateral for liquidity and capital management purposes.

With G7 securities now included, market participants can execute cross-border repo and collateral movements across markets, currencies and jurisdictions, synchronising the transfer of tokenized securities and cash in a coordinated transaction. Broadridge said the expansion is intended to support faster and more certain settlement, clarity into collateral positions, reduced operational load and optimised flexibility in deploying.

According to Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation, tokenized financing and collateral markets are functioning as market infrastructure at scale rather than as a future-state concept. The official also added that DLR is already used by institutions to move collateral, execute repo transactions and manage intraday liquidity, and that the G7 securities integration extends this capability across a wider set of markets.

Market data visibility

Aggregated DLR market data, including repo par value, turnover and trade count, is available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers through Broadridge's collaboration with Kaiko. This provides subscribers with visibility into institutional on-chain repo activity beside established fixed-income market data.

Broadridge's tokenization offering also covers on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure spanning post-trade, wallets and custody, and support for digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Its governance platform covers different models of tokenized securities, including issuer-listed models, synthetic securities issued outside the US, and third-party tokenized shares within the US.