Tether's USDT0 has launched on the Stellar Network, giving payment providers and fintechs access to USD 190 billion in USDT liquidity. The integration, announced on 2 September 2026, connects Stellar's payment infrastructure with Tether's broader USDT ecosystem, allowing businesses to move the stablecoin across multiple blockchain networks without holding separate, network-specific versions of the asset.

USDT0 is a protocol that extends the availability of Tether's USDT stablecoin across several blockchain networks. With its addition to Stellar, payment providers, fintechs, and treasury teams operating on the network can now draw on USDT0's connection to Tether's wider liquidity pool, rather than relying on a Stellar-specific issuance of the token.

Addressing fragmentation in stablecoin liquidity

As stablecoins are increasingly used for payments, settlement, and treasury functions, moving digital dollars between blockchain networks has remained an operational challenge, often requiring businesses to manage multiple versions of the same asset across different chains. USDT0 is designed to address this by maintaining a single, consistent USDT asset that can move across supported networks, including Stellar.

For businesses operating on Stellar, the integration is intended to enable direct access to Tether's USDT liquidity for cross-border payments and settlement, continuous global money movement using Stellar's payment infrastructure, treasury operations built around one consistent USDT asset, and financial applications that do not need to manage multiple versions of USDT across ecosystems.

Lorenzo Romagnoli, Co-Founder of USDT0, said the integration connects Stellar to Tether's global liquidity, with the aim of reducing the operational complexity involved in moving value internationally while allowing businesses to continue building on Stellar's existing payments infrastructure. Furthermore, Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, said the addition of USDT0 adds to the network's payments capabilities, which have supported cross-border transactions since 2014.

Track record and network reach

Stellar has provided payment infrastructure since 2014 for applications including remittances, financial inclusion initiatives, aid distribution, and international payments, positioning itself around low-cost, high-speed settlement for institutional-scale money movement.

USDT0 on Stellar will initially be available through nine platforms: BiLira Kripto, Bitget Wallet, Fireblocks, Freighter, Kraken, Kredete, Lobstr, Meru, and Ramp Network, with additional integrations expected to follow.

The launch adds to a broader trend of stablecoin issuers and protocols expanding cross-chain interoperability, as institutional and fintech demand for dollar-denominated digital assets continues to grow across payment and treasury use cases.