KAST has launched KAST Business, a stablecoin-native operating platform for companies to manage global payments, hiring, and cloud costs.

The platform combines business accounts, cards, global transfers, cashback, and access to variable yields on business balances within a single dashboard. Transactions settle around the clock across more than 170 countries, though availability varies by jurisdiction. KAST said the yields on offer are variable, not guaranteed, and subject to eligibility and product terms.

Stablecoin infrastructure at the core

Unlike a conventional business bank account, KAST Business runs on stablecoin rails rather than legacy banking infrastructure, which the company said allows near-real-time settlement in many cases. Businesses can hold fiat virtual accounts provided by regulated partners alongside on-chain assets, including bitcoin, ether, and solana, from the same dashboard. The account also supports card issuance, cashback, payments to supported corridors, and local payouts in selected markets. In addition, KAST Reserve will also offer additional rewards on USD spending balances.

Beyond payments, KAST Business allows companies to hire and pay contractors across borders on the same stablecoin rails. The services will provide savings of 8-10% on cloud infrastructure costs, starting with Amazon Web Services, payable in stablecoins.

Market context

According to the official press release, tablecoin volume reached USD 33 trillion in 2025, surpassing the combined volume processed by Visa and Mastercard. Initially used mainly for trading, now the volume accounts for close to 60% of real-world stablecoin payment volume in B2B transactions. Furthermore, B2B stablecoin settlement reached an estimated USD 226 billion in 2025, an increase of 733% year on year. Juniper Research projects cross-border B2B stablecoin flows will reach USD 5 trillion by 2035.

KAST said the launch responds to demand from its existing client base, with surveyed clients expressing interest in using the platform for business activity. Building on its consumer platform, the company aims to onboard between 1.000 and 5.000 active businesses by the end of 2026.

Raagulan Pathy, Founder and CEO of KAST, said the platform was built for small teams and globally distributed companies operating outside conventional processing hours and location constraints, adding that cross-border commerce has outgrown the systems built to support it.