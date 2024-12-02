Brickken has joined Credefi to create a permissionless lending environment for tokenised real-world assets, starting with equity tokens.

This collaboration integrates tokenised equity assets from Brickken into a decentralised P2P lending protocol, providing new liquidity access for borrowers and lenders.

Although tokenisation platforms simplify the creation, issuance, and management of digital assets, many businesses outside centralised frameworks still face challenges in accessing liquidity. Through this partnership, Brickken and Credefi offer a new solution: a decentralised, non-custodial, and permissionless lending system that integrates real-world value into open finance.

How does it work?

With Credefi’s enhanced P2P Lending Platform, users can customise loan terms, specify collateral preferences (including equity tokens issued through Brickken), and participate in completely permissionless lending, all without the need for intermediaries or gatekeepers.

Borrowers utilising the Credefi platform can:

Create personalised loan requests using tokenised equity as collateral;

Specify terms such as APY, loan amount, and duration;

Lock collateral to initiate a request and receive USDC upon matching;

Repay early or on schedule, with interest accumulating daily.

For lenders:

Provide loans based on preferred terms and types of collateral;

Lock USDC to activate offers and earn yield when matched;

Utilise partial liquidation mechanisms for risk mitigation.

This system is fully decentralised, adaptable, and aligns with the principles of DeFi, while being grounded in the authenticity of tokenised real-world assets.

Credefi and Brickken have introduced a 30-day marketing pool with USD 2,500 in rewards to encourage early user participation. This initiative offers users early access to utility and passive income, while providing Brickken projects with exposure and promoting lending adoption. It creates an incentive-driven connection between tokenisation and lending. After the pool matures, tokens from Brickken will be fully integrated as collateral in Credefi’s lending protocol, facilitating new DeFi financial activities.