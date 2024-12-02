Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company BingX has announced that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

Being granted this certification comes as another milestone in BingX’s continuous commitment to protecting data, scaling security, and making operations more efficient for its user base, which spans globally.

Prioritising security for user data

ISO 27001 is among the world’s most widely adopted frameworks for creating and maintaining advanced information security systems. The standard imposes stringent requirements across several areas, including risk assessment, asset management, data encryption, access control, incident response, and business continuity. Meeting these demands underlines BingX’s ability to keep an optimal security infrastructure and governance models that safeguard user data in line with international standards.

Additionally, the ISO 27001 certification proves BingX’s allegiance to employing advanced security standards across all its operations, including data management, payment systems, and AI-powered product architecture, among others. These moves highlight the company’s broader strategy to develop a transparent and compliant Web3 ecosystem for its users worldwide. By adhering to the certification’s framework, BingX ensures that its information assets, as well as those of its users, remain safeguarded against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Moreover, the current achievement solidifies BingX’s position in the industry as a provider of Web3 security and compliance. The company intends to assist in the responsible development of the crypto sector while also improving its operations and capabilities. Talking about this milestone, representatives from BingX stated that, as security represents the foundation of trust, and trust is the main component of finance, securing ISO 27001 certification comes as a validation of the company’s global security framework and risk management approach. They added that, as BingX continues to expand its AI and DeFi ecosystems, it remains committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and without compromising security and safety.

Crypto industry’s struggle with security: 2025 stats

As the crypto sector has expanded substantially in recent years, so has its risk of cybersecurity threats targeting it. Recent data shows that industry losses from crypto-related cyberattacks increased at the beginning of 2025, with a staggering USD 2.47 billion being lost to hacks and scams in the first half of the year. By the end of 2025, the losses are expected to reach USD 30 billion.

As a response, companies operating in this sector, as well as regulators, have started to work on mitigating this, launching initiatives, products, and solutions to scale security. For example, blockchain analytics is now utilised as a core service for tracing crypto transactions and investigating financial crime. Additionally, more blockchain platforms adopt AI-based threat detection tools to improve real-time fraud monitoring through anomaly detection and behaviour analytics. At the same time, cross-chain security protocols are advancing, allowing safer interoperability and minimising risk in multi-blockchain transactions.