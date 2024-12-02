Binance has implemented new features, allowing European users to convert crypto into fiat and withdraw funds directly to their Mastercard.

Binance’s sell-to-card and withdraw-to-card services are available across the EEA region and the UK. Powered by Mastercard Move, the new solutions offer a way to off-ramp crypto quickly and securely, allowing users to choose to either sell their assets and transfer the fiat balances, or withdraw their existing funds to their card in real-time.

Converting crypto to fiat with ease

The sell-to-card capability converts crypto to the desired fiat, sending the resulting funds to a linked and eligible card with near-instant availability. This feature is tailored for users holding crypto who want to immediately cash out, and is available for EUR-based payouts, with support for more currencies coming shortly. The withdraw-to-card feature is for EUR-based payouts only, designed for users who already have a EUR balance on Binance and want to withdraw it directly to a card with near-real-time funds availability.

To sell crypto to their card, users go to the ‘Buy & Sell Crypto’ page and click on the ‘Sell’ tab, select the cryptocurrency they want to receive, enter the desired amount, and pick ‘Card’ as their payment method, simply following the prompts. To withdraw, they follow a similar procedure on the same page, just selecting ‘Withdraw’ this time. By choosing ‘Card’ as their payment method and tapping ‘Continue’, users can select their currency, enter the amount, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

With these new features, Binance aims to make turning crypto into cash as convenient as possible for its clients who need quick access to funds for daily expenses or want to cash out of their crypto deposits fast. The alliance with Mastercard expands this vision, building on the company’s global expertise in digital payments and unlocking broader access to crypto. Mastercard believes this collaboration shows the potential of crypto assets for daily use, offering Binance users a simpler payment experience.