NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bank of Italy urges banks not to delay digital investment

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
tokenisationdigital transformationbankingcentral banks
Countries:
Italy

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bank of Italy urges banks not to delay digital investment

29 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

RedStone partners with DogeOS to provide price feeds for Dogecoin apps

29 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Alpaca secures in-principle approval from ADGM's FSRA in the UAE

29 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

WalletConnect Pay expands Stellar support to Bermuda

29 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

BitGo to integrate WisdomTree tokenised money market fund

29 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Interviews on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bringing stablecoin payments to everyday life in Africa

21 Oct 2026 / 11 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini on crypto banking, stablecoins, and the future of digital asset payments

19 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoin settlement in emerging markets: liquidity, OTC, and cross-border payments

14 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto exposure in banks and PSPs: beyond the wallet risk score

13 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins as a settlement layer: Darren Wang on cross- border payments

09 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright