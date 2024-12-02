Creand Crèdit Andorrà has introduced a cryptoasset trading and custody service, offering access to digital assets directly through the bank’s mobile and online platforms.

The service, branded CryptoWallet, is underpinned by the infrastructure of ONYZE, a regulated digital asset custodian. In essence, the Andorran bank has fully incorporated ONYZE’s custody technology into its core banking system, allowing customers to manage cryptocurrencies in the same environment they use for traditional financial operations.

CryptoWallet enables users to buy, sell, hold, and transfer assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, while also supporting conversions between crypto and euros.

The solution supports full integration into the bank’s mobile application, providing clients with a consolidated overview of both conventional and digital investments. The platform allows 24/7 trading and real-time access to holdings, aligning digital asset management with existing account and transaction features.

Regulatory compliance and infrastructure partnership

The initiative follows a 2024 agreement between Creand Crèdit Andorrà and ONYZE aimed at incorporating digital asset capabilities into the bank's existing operations. According to officials from the bank, embedding the service within its infrastructure ensures both ease of access and compliance with Andorran, European, and industry-specific regulatory frameworks. They also emphasised that the integration allows customers to interact with digital assets in a familiar setting, using the same tools and applications already employed for traditional banking.

ONYZE representatives stated that this rollout reflects the broader maturation of the digital asset space and positions their infrastructure as viable for regulated financial institutions. The collaboration marks the first instance of an international bank leveraging ONYZE’s technology in this capacity.

As part of the offering, clients can also transfer digital assets from external wallets without inbound fees. This feature is intended to streamline the transition from third-party platforms to the bank’s integrated system.

Creand Crèdit Andorrà’s move comes at a time of increasing institutional interest in digital asset services, driven by demand for secure and compliant access within established financial frameworks.