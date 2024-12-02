Archax has joined OpenPayd in a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying fiat settlement across its global trading operations.

With this collaboration, the two companies seek to address a key issue for digital asset markets as institutional participation expands and settlement workflows require increased operational resilience.

Simplifying multi-currency settlement at scale

Archax is set to utilise OpenPayd’s regulated financial infrastructure to support instant GBP, EUR, and USD fiat settlement. Predominantly, flows will move between Archax and its network of institutional liquidity partners. The shared environment minimises settlement complexity, scales reconciliation, and improves operational synergies across the institutional digital asset trading ecosystem. Additionally, the platform facilitates withdrawal and settlement activity for Archax’s clients.

At the same time, OpenPayd’s account structure equips Archax with a unified and compliant treasury environment for managing multi-currency flows across its core fiat currencies. By implementing this centralised model, the company can decrease operational friction, minimise settlement cycles with liquidity partners, and boost visibility and reconciliation across multi-currency fiat flows. These capabilities now represent key features for institutional participants conducting advanced digital asset trading strategies.

Talking about the move, Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd, mentioned that, by supporting Archax’s multi-currency settlement infrastructure, the company intends to mitigate complexities in the fiat-to-crypto interface, where institutional players still face operational issues. By working together, Archax and OpenPayd seek to make institutional digital asset trading more reliable and operationally efficient.

In addition to partnering with Archax, OpenPayd also collaborated with Kraken back in July 2025, with the two aiming to roll out instant fiat movement to UK and European users. The rollout focused on accelerating real-time money movement for the digital asset economy. Integrating OpenPayd’s payment infrastructure was set to enable Kraken to extend its ability to issue named virtual IBANs across a range of currencies, allowing instant fiat moment for its global user base.

For more information about OpenPayd, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.