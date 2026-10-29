US-based investing infrastructure provider Apex Fintech Solutions has partnered with EDX Markets, a digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. Under the partnership, Apex will integrate EDX's trading and clearing technology into its financial infrastructure to support its digital markets offering. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Institutional trading and clearing for digital assets

EDX operates an institutional-only marketplace designed to provide transparent price discovery, liquidity, and reliable execution, while keeping trading and custody separate. Its combined trading and clearing model is built to meet the performance and operational requirements of institutional firms entering and operating in digital asset markets. The partnership pairs this technology with Apex's existing capabilities in traditional finance, to apply institutional market standards to digital asset trading.

Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets, said firms participating in crypto increasingly expect the same standards they rely on in traditional finance. He added that Apex shares EDX's focus on applying established financial market principles to digital assets, and that EDX will provide the technology supporting the next phase of Apex's digital markets strategy.

Apex expands its digital markets business

Apex provides clearing, custody, and investing infrastructure to brokerages, wealth managers, and fintech platforms, with access to asset classes including crypto, options, and prediction markets. Travis McGhee, Global Head of Digital Markets at Apex, said digital assets are becoming an increasingly important part of the financial system and that Apex aims to expand its offerings while maintaining the standards its partners expect. He added that Apex needs partners that understand institutional market infrastructure and can integrate with its existing capabilities.

The EDX partnership adds to Apex's recent digital asset activity. In September 2026, Apex joined Bullish, Equiniti, Alpaca, and DriveWealth in forming the Issuer Sponsored Token Coalition, which aims to set standards for tokenised securities linked to official shareholder registers. Apex and EDX plan to continue building on the partnership to support secure trading and broader participation in digital asset markets.