Anchorage Digital has been preparing for a capital raise ranging between USD 200 million and USD 400 million as it focuses on a potential IPO, reflecting momentum for crypto firms looking to enter public listings.

The funds would come from funding, with an initial public offering under consideration for 2027, according to Bloomberg. Anchorage’s mission is tied to its regulatory standing, as Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, its affiliate, became a federally chartered crypto bank in the US in 2021. This set Anchorage apart from rivals, particularly as Washington aims to formalise rules regarding stablecoins and digital assets infrastructure, positioning the firm to benefit from new US stablecoin and digital asset laws.

Expanding stablecoin, custody and wealth management services

Following the GENIUS Act’s passage, Anchorage aims to play a more central role in stablecoin issuance and related services. In September 2025, the company mentioned it plans to double the size of its stablecoin team over the next year, projecting a surge in demand for USD-pegged tokens from banks, fintech firms, and global institutions.

Alongside stablecoins, Anchorage was designed for a wide range of services for institutional clients, such as custody, trading and staking for banks, hedge funds, and venture capital firms. It also expanded its operations to encompass wealth management, acquiring Securitize for Advisors and integrating token lifecycle management through Hedgey to deepen its reach across tokenised assets. Additionally, it also partnered with Tether to launch a US-focused stablecoin, USAT.

The crypto bank’s IPO goals follow major crypto firms’ move towards going public themselves. In the first two weeks of 2026, BitGo filed a confidential US IPO last year, while crypto exchange Kraken submitted its filing in November for a 2026 debut, following a USD 800 million raise.

Bitpanda also aims to go public on the Frankfurt stock market in H1 2026, while tZero Group, a US-based blockchain infrastructure company, prepares to go public in 2026.