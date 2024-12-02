Anchorage Digital Bank has selected US Bank to serve as the custodian for reserves backing its payment stablecoins.

US Bank believes that payment stablecoins are a key area of exploration for institutional banking clients, offering a wide range of benefits. Compared to traditional payment methods, they are lower in costs and faster, particularly for cross-border transactions, offering instant settlement, real-time fund movement, and smart contract controls and terms, which can facilitate features such as FX and pricing. With the rapid growth of the segment and evolving regulatory requirements, US Bank uses its custody solutions to offer an extra layer of assurance to accelerate the issuance of payment stablecoins.

Custody services for reserves backing payment stablecoins

As the GENIUS Act created a shift that allows payment stablecoins to scale responsibly under US oversight, Anchorage Digital Bank aims to unlock real utility for institutions under high regulatory standards. Its alliance with US Bank reflects the growing alignment between digital finance and the traditional financial system, bringing dollar-backed payment stablecoins into the mainstream.

Anchorage Digital Bank rolled out its stablecoin issuance platform in 2025, following the release of the GENIUS Act, which requires that the stablecoins be backed one-to-one by certain high-quality liquid assets and supported by Bank Secrecy Act/AML programs. The regulatory compliance allows Anchorage Digital to issue stablecoins that meet high standards of safety, transparency and institutional readiness.

Anchorage Digital Bank is a crypto-native bank in the US that holds a federal charter, operating under the direct oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). US Bank is a global custodian with features extending into almost 100 financial markets and supporting institutional asset owners like financial institutions, corporations, insurance companies, government entities and foundations.

US Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking has more than USD 11.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration as of June 30, 2025. It also offers asset management, corporate trust and custody, alternative investment, ETF, fund custody and fund administration services, and wealth management.