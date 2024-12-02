AMINA Bank to offer institutional staking access to POL

AMINA Bank has announced that it will offer institutional staking services for POL, the native token securing the Polygon ecosystem.

Following this announcement, AMINA will also provide boosted rewards to clients who are staking POL, providing up to 15% in rewards through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation.

In addition, through the process of expanding on the bank's POL custody and trading access, POL staking will enable AMINA's institutional clients to benefit from a regulated way to secure a widely adopted network in Web3, chosen by multiple financial institutions for their expansions into tokenisation and onchain finance.

More information on AMINA Bank’s announcement

According to the official press release, the expansion of POL services provides institutional clients with regulated and secure access to the blockchain, enabling them to be rewarded for providing stability and security to the blockchain network. At the same time, through its partnership with the Polygon Foundation, AMINA Bank is expected to offer a safe and competitive rewards structure in the market for institutional POL staking.

AMINA's POL staking offering will also deliver institutional-grade custody and risk management, enabling qualified institutional participants (such as UHNWIs, asset managers, family offices, pension funds, and corporate treasuries) to meet regulatory standards. This will take place while participating in blockchain network security as well. AMINA clients will receive up to 15% in staking rewards, comprising AMINA's standard staking rewards of 4-5%, plus an additional boost from the overall Polygon Foundation.

Moreover, AMINA's comprehensive risk disclosure framework will continue to address regulatory uncertainty, lockup periods, market risks, and slashing risks through the use of an institutional-grade operational oversight. The initiative is currently available to qualified institutional participants who are meeting AMINA's KYC and compliance requirements, while certain products and services may not be available to all clients based on legal and regulatory considerations.

Furthermore, the Polygon network will continue to serve as a secure and efficient infrastructure backbone for enterprise partnerships, as this initiative aims to accelerate the process of strengthening its development and growth in the market.