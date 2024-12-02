Payment software provider Akurateco has joined Aquanow, a digital asset platform, in a collaboration aimed at facilitating access to crypto payment options.

Taking steps to advance crypto payments

As a result of this integration, Akurateco’s partners and merchants are set to benefit from Aquanow’s crypto liquidity and crypto payment rails, facilitating more efficient, secure, and compliant digital asset transactions.

By supporting high-volume trading and settlement, Aquanow’s infrastructure focuses on ensuring optimal operations for businesses entering or scaling within the crypto industry. Andrew Rizkalla, Global Head of Sales at Aquanow, expanded on the move, saying that the partnership showcases how traditional payment platforms and digital asset infrastructure can combine to offer global settlement capabilities. Integrating with Akurateco allows Aquanow to enable payment providers and merchants to access institutional-grade liquidity and settlement within a trusted and safe framework.

Adding to this, Andrew Riabchuk, CTO and Co-Founder of Akurateco, mentioned the company’s commitment to bringing flexibility and choice to clients. By partnering with Aquanow, Akurateco can bridge the gap between fiat and cryptocurrency payments, supporting merchants in adapting to the evolving financial landscape. Also, the strategic initiative comes as a key milestone in Akurateco’s mission to further expand its payment ecosystem.

Furthermore, working together under this collaboration highlights both companies’ dedication to financial inclusion and the convergence of traditional and digital finance. Teaming up enables Akurateco and Aquanow to play their part in creating a more connected, secure, and dynamic payment experience across markets.

With a similar purpose, Akurateco also integrated Whitepay back in August 2025. At that time, the company sought to enable its clients to accept digital asset payments from end users. The collaboration made crypto acceptance available to payment providers, acquirers, and enterprise merchants leveraging the company’s platform, with Whitepay supporting over 200 cryptocurrencies and being able to work with any crypto wallet globally.