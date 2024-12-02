[Money20/20 Europe 2025] Web 3 payments, stablecoins, and Stripe’s foray into the space

At Money20/20 Europe, Neetika Bansal, Head of Money as a Service at Stripe, discussed how stablecoins are beginning to address real-world payment challenges—and how Stripe is leaning into this evolution.

She shared insights on Stripe’s upcoming stablecoin-powered product, built in partnership with Bridge. With her engineering background, Neetika explained what excites her most about blockchain: its software-like qualities. ‘It’s fast, programmable, cheap, and makes money movement seamless’, she said, highlighting its potential to unlock value for businesses globally.

Stripe’s product approach remains grounded in solving real pain points for users, from small businesses to global enterprises. One major challenge Stripe has long focused on is cross-border money movement, which stablecoins can powerfully enhance. As Neetika put it, Stripe looks at real-world use cases first, then builds products to support them.

She outlined four main use cases where Stripe sees stablecoins making a significant impact:

Accepting payments globally – For example, AI companies selling digital goods to customers worldwide can now receive payments in stablecoins. Global payouts – Companies like Remote.com use Stripe and stablecoins to pay contractors and vendors across 70+ countries. Managing global treasury – Think of a business like SpaceX selling through Starlink in multiple countries. With stablecoins, they can collect local currencies and convert them to USD efficiently. Access to global commerce – Stripe has launched a dollar-denominated stablecoin financial account in 101 countries, enabling entrepreneurs worldwide to participate in global commerce.

When asked what advice she’d give companies considering stablecoins, Neetika emphasised urgency and opportunity: ‘Now is not the time to ignore it’. With AI and stablecoins emerging simultaneously, businesses should embrace these twin revolutions to expand access and scale faster.

She also spoke about Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge, a team she described as one of the most experienced in stablecoin infrastructure. Their mission, to simplify global money movement, aligned closely with Stripe’s vision. ‘What excited us most was that they were already seeing real-world use cases for this infrastructure’, Neetika explained.

Watch the full interview here to learn more about Stripe’s stablecoin strategy and the real-world impact of Web3 payments.

