Agentic commerce is generating intense interest across the payment industry, moving from an industry buzzword to experimentation. Ecommpay’s latest research, based on interviews with more than 1,500 European consumers and 16 merchants and payment intermediaries, reveals a significant trust gap that must be closed before agentic transactions can scale.

In a recent webinar hosted by The Paypers and Ecommpay, industry experts discussed the opportunities, risks, and infrastructure requirements that would shape the next phase of digital commerce. Esther Groen, NED, Strategy Consultancy, Banking & Fintech, Financial Health & Inclusion, and Chair moderated the discussion.

The panel featured specialists Roy Blokker, Head of Strategic Sales at Ecommpay, Chris Jones, Managing Director, PSE Consultants, Shyam Sreenivasan, Solution Architect, ePayments at Würth Group, and Orestis Papasternos, Senior Product Manager at Booking.com.

The trust paradox: consumers want AI help, but not AI control

Ecommpay’s research shows that consumer appetite for agentic commerce is already significant, with 74% of responders expressing interest in AI-powered shopping experiences. They see the value in practical tasks such as comparing prices, finding discounts, recommending products based on preferences, adding items to baskets, and completing purchases.

However, trust remains conditional. 21.3% of consumers would not allow an AI agent to spend money on their behalf, while 44.3% would limit spending to EUR 100. Only 6% would permit agents to spend more than EUR 500.

For the panel, these findings reinforced a critical insight: consumers are interested in delegation, but not in surrendering control. Chris emphasized that the market is still in its baby steps, with most experimentation happening in a human-in-the-loop model rather than with full autonomy.

‘’Know Your Agent’’ could become as important as KYC

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the need for greater visibility into agent identity and behaviour.

Several speakers argued that future commerce ecosystems may require a ‘’Know Your Agent’’ (KYA) approach similar to existing Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Shyam highlighted that in B2B environments, this becomes even more critical, as agents may operate across procurement, recurring purchasing, and multi-entity corporate structures.

Merchants need confidence not only in who the customer is, but also in which agent is acting on their behalf, what permissions have been granted, and whether those permissions are being respected.

For merchants, this means understanding: