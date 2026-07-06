American Express Middle East (AEME) has expanded its partnership with Network International, a payments and fintech provider in the Middle East and Africa, through an agreement designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE accept American Express cards. The collaboration is expected to expand American Express card acceptance to more than 85,000 new locations across the country.

Expanding acceptance for SME merchants

The agreement makes Network the first fintech company to work with American Express Middle East on its approach to expanding in-store and online acceptance locations across the UAE. Through the partnership, American Express card members are expected to gain access to a broader range of merchants, both in-store and online, extending the range of everyday spending locations available to them.

By adding American Express as a payment option, Network's SME merchants are expected to be able to capture a wider range of customer spending while offering an additional payment method at checkout. According to the companies, merchants onboarded through the partnership will receive a single consolidated statement to reconcile transactions, one optimised settlement process, a simplified onboarding process, and a dedicated point of contact for ongoing servicing.

Positioning within the regional payments landscape

Network International describes itself as one of the leading merchant acquirers in the Middle East and Africa region. A company official at American Express Middle East said the agreement is intended to make American Express acceptance more accessible for everyday spending across the UAE, adding that the company has seen a broader increase in merchant acceptance of American Express cards across the Middle East and globally. A company official at Network International described the collaboration as part of the company's approach to connecting merchants and consumers at scale, positioning the partnership as a way to give UAE merchants access to a higher-value customer base while continuing to build payments infrastructure across the region.

Broader implications

The expansion reflects continued efforts by international card networks to increase merchant acceptance in markets where alternative payment methods and local acquiring infrastructure play a significant role in everyday commerce. For SME merchants in the UAE, the partnership is intended to simplify the process of accepting an additional card scheme while consolidating reconciliation and settlement into a single process managed through Network International.