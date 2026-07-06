NewsPayments

UPI launches in Greece, expands to 10 countries

PA

Paula Albu

06 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
UPINPCI internationaldigital public infrastructurecross-border payments
Countries:
GreeceIndiaEurope

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