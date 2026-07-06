Stripe has introduced new tools enabling German businesses to sell via AI agents and expand into global markets.

Stripe stated that it works with half of the DAX40 index, including BMW, E.ON, Allianz, and SAP, alongside more than three hundred thousand other German businesses spanning family-owned enterprises such as Viessmann and technology companies, including DeepL, N26, and Black Forest Labs.

Selling through AI interfaces

From later in 2026, businesses in Germany will be able to make products discoverable and purchasable directly within AI interfaces through the Agentic Commerce Suite, a single integration developed by Stripe. Businesses with US entities can already use the suite to sell to customers in the US through platforms including Gemini and Copilot.

Stripe has also enabled AI companies in Germany to meter token consumption and charge customers based on real-time usage, through Metronome's integration with Stripe Billing. In parallel, Stripe Radar, the company's fraud prevention tool, has been extended to address token theft, alongside existing protections against multi-account abuse, free trial fraud, and pay-as-you-go abuse. At the same time, Stripe reported that Radar blocked more than EUR 2 billion in fraudulent transaction volume for German merchants in 2025.

Stripe Managed Payments has moved to general availability, allowing German businesses to expand into 195 markets without establishing local legal entities. Under this model, Stripe acts as the merchant of record, managing local tax obligations, regulatory compliance, and payment infrastructure on behalf of businesses.

For companies transacting across multiple currencies, Stripe's Adaptive Pricing tool now supports recurring payments, automatically localising prices at checkout. According to Stripe, businesses using Adaptive Pricing have recorded an average increase of 17.8% in revenue from international markets.

Financial services for platforms and SMBs

Stripe noted that more than one million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Germany process payments through software platforms such as Jimdo and allO. To support these platforms in offering financial services directly to their business customers, Stripe introduced three additional tools: Treasury for Platforms, which allows SMBs to hold, convert, and move funds across currencies with instant transfers and payment capabilities in 160 countries; Capital for Platforms, enabling platforms to extend lending to their SMB customers; and Platform Growth Studio, which provides platforms with growth recommendations benchmarked against other businesses building on Stripe.

Thomas Cser, Stripe's country lead in Germany, said that businesses in the country require infrastructure that supports faster market expansion and earlier participation in AI-driven commerce.

The announcements reflect a broader industry shift toward integrating payment infrastructure with AI-based sales channels, as well as continued demand among German SMBs for cross-border expansion tools that reduce the operational burden of entering new markets.