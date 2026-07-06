Klarna has integrated MB WAY, the mobile payment solution developed by SIBS, into its checkout for consumers in Portugal.

The integration allows Klarna's customers in the country to complete purchases using MB WAY, a mobile payment method with established adoption among Portuguese consumers.

According to the companies, the addition of MB WAY to Klarna's checkout is intended to align the payment experience with the habits of Portuguese consumers in a market where the method has significant penetration. MB WAY, operated by SIBS, is used by consumers in Portugal for a range of transactions, including P2P transfers, ecommerce payments, and in-store purchases via mobile devices.

Klarna has stated that the partnership forms part of a broader approach to combining its international merchant network with payment methods that are already familiar to consumers in individual markets. Furthermore, the company has said the objective is to reduce friction at checkout by offering an option that Portuguese shoppers already use in their daily financial activity, rather than requiring them to adopt a new payment tool.

Inês Fiúza Marques, Klarna's Country Manager in Portugal, described the SIBS partnership as a milestone for the company's presence in the country, noting that MB WAY is closely tied to how Portuguese consumers manage everyday transactions. The official added that combining the two payment experiences is intended to make it easier for customers to shop and pay in a way that suits their preferences.

Market context

MB WAY has been positioned by SIBS as a widely used digital payment infrastructure in Portugal, supporting transactions across banking apps and merchant platforms. Its integration into an international checkout provider such as Klarna reflects a broader pattern among global payment and BNPL providers of incorporating domestic payment rails to support market-specific consumer behaviour, rather than relying solely on card-based or proprietary payment flows.

At the same time, for merchants operating in Portugal, the addition of MB WAY within Klarna's checkout may extend the range of payment options available to shoppers without requiring separate integration work on the merchant side, since the method is embedded directly into the existing Klarna checkout infrastructure.

The partnership follows Klarna's broader strategy of adapting its checkout offering on a market-by-market basis, incorporating local payment methods alongside its existing instalment and deferred payment products. No timeline for the expansion of the MB WAY integration to other Klarna markets has been disclosed.