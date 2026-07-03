Addi has closed a USD 85 million Series D round led by Citius and co-led by BTG Pactual, with participation from GIC and Monashees.

The round was led by Citius, a long-term shareholder in the company, and co-led by BTG Pactual through its Private Capital Growth Strategy. The investment marks BTG Pactual's first Growth-stage commitment outside Brazil and adds to a group of existing backers that includes GIC and Monashees.

Investor participation and strategic collaboration

As part of the transaction, Addi and BTG Pactual have agreed to collaborate on joint initiatives within the Colombian market, according to the companies. Gabriela Lima, Private Capital Director at BTG Pactual, said the firm views Colombia as undergoing a shift in access to credit and financial services comparable to developments previously observed in Brazil, and that Addi's use of artificial intelligence within its credit offering was a factor in the investment decision.

Addi's previous financing rounds have included participation from GIC, Quona, Monashees, Union Square Ventures, Citius, and Andreessen Horowitz, among others. The new round extends several of these existing relationships while introducing additional investors. Founded seven years ago, Addi operates a credit and commerce platform serving consumers and merchants across Colombia, and the company has stated it has been profitable for the past two years.

Recent regulatory and financing developments

The Series D follows a series of developments for Addi over recent months. In April 2026, the company closed a USD 150 million structured credit facility arranged by J.P. Morgan, which the bank has described as its first warehouse financing structure for a company based in Colombia. That facility brought Addi's total debt commitments to more than USD 680 million. Addi also received authorisation from Colombia's Superintendencia Financiera to operate as a regulated entity, a status that allows the company to pursue deposit-taking activities.

Addi has stated that proceeds from the Series D will be directed toward expanding its credit platform, developing its technology infrastructure, and broadening its range of financial products for consumers and merchants in Colombia. The round reflects continued investor interest in Latin American fintech infrastructure, with Colombia positioned by the participating institutions as a market for further expansion in credit and digital financial services.