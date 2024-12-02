EPI has launched Wero as an ecommerce payment solution in Belgium, with Ahold Delhaize, LIDL, and Bpost among the first merchants to participate.

Following this announcement, the European Payments Initiative (EPI) has launched Wero as an ecommerce payment solution in Belgium, naming the first merchants to accept the method for online purchases.

Belgium becomes the second market to go live with Wero for online payments, following Germany, where ecommerce functionality was introduced in late 2025. The rollout extends Wero's existing capabilities in Belgium, which previously covered P2P transfers and invoice payments.

First merchants and banking partners

According to the official press release, among the merchants that have confirmed their intention to activate Wero for ecommerce in Belgium are Ahold Delhaize, Bpost, Just Russel, LIDL, Pairi Daiza, and Parfum Dreams. These join a number of merchants already onboarded in Germany, including Decathlon, Eventim, and Veepee. Full activation for all named merchants is expected throughout 2026.

On the banking side, ING, KBC, and BNP Paribas Fortis are the initial institutions powering the ecommerce solution in Belgium. Belfius is expected to follow within weeks. At the same time, a broader rollout planned for the second half of 2026 will bring in additional banks, including Argenta, Beobank, Bunq, Crelan, Revolut, and vdk bank, among others. On the acquiring and processing side, Worldline, Buckaroo, Mollie, Stripe, Doccle, and POM are among the current partners supporting merchant integration.

EPI's infrastructure is fully API-based, which the initiative says simplifies merchant onboarding and enables cross-border payment acceptance across all participating European markets from a single integration.

European expansion and regulatory context

The Belgian launch forms part of a broader rollout across four markets in 2026. France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are all scheduled to introduce Wero for ecommerce this year, while, in the Netherlands, the migration from the iDEAL payment solution to Wero has already begun.

According to the EPI Payments Barometer 2025, conducted by Kantar among 1,000 respondents in Belgium, 65% of Belgian consumers said they would like to use Wero to pay, with 20% stating they are certain they will do so. Separately, 42% of respondents said they primarily use digital methods for online purchases, and 41% believe mobile payment apps will become the standard. Among consumers aged under 25, 57% said they are certain to adopt such solutions.

Furthermore, beyond standard online checkout, EPI has indicated that Wero's roadmap includes in-store payments, subscription billing, and value-added services such as loyalty programme integration. The initiative also intends to support instalment payments and consumption-based payment models to broaden its commercial applicability.