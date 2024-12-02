Walmart has partnered with Google to launch a new AI experience, unifying Google Gemini’s intelligence and Walmart and Sam’s Club’s convenience to make shopping more intuitive.

The solution is built by Walmart and easily accessed through Gemini using the Universal Commerce Protocol, addressing multiple customer needs. The omnichannel retailer believes that the transition from traditional web or app search to agentic commerce represents the next step in improving the shopping experience.

Integrating Walmart recommendations into Gemini’s platform

The new solution has Gemini automatically include Walmart and Sam's Club in-store and online products when they’re relevant. For instance, if a user asks for advice on a product, the chatbot will recommend items from Walmart’s inventory. When they discover items in Gemini, customers can move to purchase within the Walmart and Sam’s Club environments.

Additionally, by linking their accounts, shoppers will also get complementary product recommendations from Walmart based on their previous purchases, have their order combined with other items they’ve put in their Walmart or Sam's Club carts, and get their benefits from their Walmart+ and Sam’s Club memberships. Shoppers will get their in-store and club items delivered right to their door, with hundreds of thousands of local products delivered under three hours or as fast as 30 minutes.

With this move, Walmart aims to help customers have more control over their purchases, getting what they need when they need it. Bringing the Walmart experience to Gemini creates a simple shopping process for customers and members seeking intuitive and personalised journeys, benefiting from Walmart solutions directly in their Gemini app.

Google expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance with the retailer, saying that AI can improve every step of the customer journey, starting with discovery, all the way to delivery. The two companies share a vision to push for agentic commerce developments and adoption, supporting customers in leveraging a more convenient experience.