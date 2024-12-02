Revolut has launched PayTo for its Australian customers, integrating the account-to-account payment method developed by NPP Australia into its local app.

The launch adds a real-time payment rail alongside existing card payments and bank transfers, targeting everyday use cases including account top-ups and recurring bill payments such as digital subscriptions and gym memberships.

PayTo is designed as a digital alternative to traditional direct debits. Users authorise a PayTo agreement and manage it within the Revolut app, retaining the ability to pause, resume, or cancel recurring payments without needing to contact a merchant or visit a bank branch. Each agreement is stored by NPP Australia in an encrypted database, with funds only accessible following explicit, authenticated customer consent.

Subscription visibility and fraud controls

The launch is positioned in part as a response to growing consumer and regulatory focus on subscription spending transparency in Australia. PayTo agreements are surfaced in-app, giving users a consolidated view of merchants authorised to debit their accounts, reducing the risk of unnoticed recurring charges accumulating over time.

Furthermore, Revolut is linking PayTo to its existing security infrastructure, including disposable cards, two-factor authentication, biometric authorisation, and custom security settings. The requirement for authenticated consent at the point of authorisation is also framed as a mechanism for reducing unauthorised payment risk.

On the operational side, PayTo payments settle in real time and provide instant confirmation, both for account funding and for ongoing auto-payments once an agreement is active. Users can set up agreements by providing account details via BSB and account number or PayID, with authorisation completed through their existing mobile banking app or online banking portal.

Revolut has more than one million customers in Australia, part of a global base exceeding 70 million. The company has indicated it plans to continue adding localised product features to its Australian offering.

Commenting on the news, Matt Baxby, CEO of Revolut Australia, said PayTo gives customers the ability to see, manage, and cancel payment agreements in real time, describing the launch as a significant milestone in the company's goal to become a financial super-app in the market.