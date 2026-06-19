Visa and Mintoak partner on merchant SaaS for Asia Pacific acquirers

Visa and Mintoak have announced a partnership to help acquirers across Asia Pacific expand beyond core payment acceptance into platform-led merchant services.

Visa has announced a partnership with Mintoak, a merchant Software-as-a-Service fintech platform, to enable banks and financial institutions across Asia Pacific to move from transaction-led acquiring towards platform-led models. The collaboration combines Mintoak's cloud-native, API-led platform with Visa's payments network, data, and advisory capabilities to help acquirers deliver a broader digital merchant proposition.

The partnership is designed to accelerate merchant activation and speed to market while unlocking new revenue streams through scalable value-added services, including reporting, merchant engagement tools, integrated banking solutions, and data-driven business insights.

Platform model and acquirer positioning

Mintoak's platform provides a unified merchant interface across payment acceptance, business insights, and service management, built for modular integration and rapid deployment. The architecture allows acquirers to modernise their technology stack without ceding ownership of the merchant relationship, supporting omnichannel payment acceptance across both card-present and card-not-present environments.

For acquirers, the shift from transaction-led to platform-led models addresses a structural challenge: margin pressure on core acquiring combined with rising merchant expectations for digital servicing and business management tools. By adding value-added services on top of payment acceptance through a single platform, acquirers can increase merchant lifetime value and reduce churn without building proprietary infrastructure from scratch.

SME focus and regional digitisation

The partnership supports Visa's objective of expanding card and digital payment acceptance among small and medium-sized businesses across Asia Pacific, a segment where acceptance density remains below that of larger merchants in many markets. Faster and lower-cost merchant onboarding, combined with scalable acceptance infrastructure, is designed to increase digitisation across the SME segment and drive transaction growth across the region.

No details on the number of acquirers already engaged or the markets to be prioritised for initial rollout have been disclosed.