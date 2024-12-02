Venmo has announced an integration with PayPal's global payments network, enabling Venmo users to send and receive money with PayPal users across 90 markets for the first time.

The expansion is described as the largest increase in Venmo's addressable market since the app's launch, extending its peer-to-peer payment reach from a primarily US-based network to one of the largest cross-border payment ecosystems globally.

Users can initiate transfers by entering a recipient's phone number in the Venmo app. If the number is linked to a PayPal account with searchable privacy settings, the recipient's account is surfaced, and the sender can specify an amount in US dollars, with the equivalent in the recipient's preferred currency displayed automatically. Currency conversion rates and applicable fees are shown before the transaction is confirmed. Venmo has stated it is waiving its international transfer fee for a limited time to introduce users to the feature.

Consumer pain points and market research

The launch is framed around research commissioned by Venmo across 2,000 US respondents, which found that 49% have had to download or switch payment apps to pay someone back, and 30% have forgotten to pay someone back entirely because they did not have the right app, a figure rising to 52% among Generation Z. The survey also found that 41% of Americans send money to friends or family in another country, with 42% of Generation Z doing so at least once a month. Among Americans who have travelled or lived abroad in the past three years, 77% said it was important to use the same payment app they rely on at home.

Furthermore, the integration consolidates the two PayPal-owned platforms into a single addressable payment network, addressing the fragmentation that has characterised the peer-to-peer payments landscape, where app incompatibility has been a persistent friction point for users with cross-border or intergenerational payment needs.

Commenting on the news, Diego Scotti, General Manager of the Consumer Group at PayPal, said the integration makes it easier for Venmo and PayPal users to pay one another without friction or borders, combining Venmo's everyday peer-to-peer experience with PayPal's global payments infrastructure.