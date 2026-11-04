UK-based payments provider Trust Payments has launched Virtual Cards for travel businesses, powered by embedded finance provider Weavr. The product allows eligible travel companies to pay approved suppliers using single-use Visa virtual cards in GBP and EUR. The company says the cards give travel firms greater visibility and control over supplier payments. Trust Payments already helps travel businesses accept payments from customers, and the new cards extend its service to the outgoing side of their payment flows.

Linking each supplier payment to a booking

The cards are Visa Commercial Choice Travel (VCCT) cards, designed for businesses to handle automated supplier settlements and business travel payments. Each virtual card is linked to an individual booking, connecting booking and payment data so that finance teams can identify, track, and reconcile transactions more easily. Businesses fund their account by bank transfer and make payments from the available balance.

Single-use card details cannot be reused, and payments are monitored in real time to help reduce fraud risk. Eligible supplier payments can also earn rebates paid by Trust Payments, with rates depending on the card and supplier type. The cards are available to eligible travel businesses in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), subject to business verification and anti-money laundering checks.

Chargeback support when suppliers fail

Booking data linked to each card can help support chargeback claims if a supplier fails to deliver, subject to card scheme rules, although recovery is not guaranteed. Weavr (Europe) Ltd issues the cards in the EEA, and B4B Payments issues them in the UK. According to WEX's 2025 report on protecting travel intermediaries, WEX has recovered close to USD 60 million through chargebacks for travel intermediaries across 14 airline failures since 2017.

Laurence Booth, Group CEO of Trust Payments, said travel businesses have to manage money moving in both directions, and that linking each supplier payment to a booking gives them clearer oversight of outgoing spend and reduces manual reconciliation. Alex Mifsud, CEO and Co-Founder of Weavr, said embedded virtual card issuing lets merchant acquirers add supplier payments to their acquiring services without building the capability themselves.