LianLian Global has partnered with Cobre to connect businesses in China and Latin America through direct cross-border payment and payout channels.

Under the collaboration, LianLian Global’s clients can access Cobre’s local payment infrastructure in Latin America, while Cobre’s clients can make payouts into China through LianLian Global’s licensed network. LianLian Global is the international brand of Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, while Cobre provides local, cross-border, and stablecoin payment services for businesses in Colombia and Mexico.

Fewer intermediaries in the corridor

According to China’s General Administration of Customs, trade between China and Latin America reached around USD 565 billion in 2025, up 6.5% year-on-year. Payments supporting this trade can pass through several correspondent banks, adding costs and delays. By combining LianLian’s licensed China payout capabilities with Cobre’s local infrastructure, the companies aim to reduce the number of intermediaries, lower costs, and shorten settlement times, while offering transparent foreign exchange pricing and end-to-end tracking across collection and payout.

Bryan Jiang, General Manager of LianLian Global in Hong Kong, described Latin America as an important growth market for the company, adding that Cobre has built the local infrastructure needed to serve it. According to Jiang, the collaboration gives businesses on both sides a faster, more transparent way to make payments along the corridor. Jose Gedeón, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobre, stated that Latin American companies engaged in trade need greater speed and predictability in their transaction flows, which the partnership is designed to provide.

Plans to expand the collaboration

The two companies plan to extend the collaboration to additional payment corridors and use cases as trade between Asia and Latin America grows. James Wong, Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Fintech at InvestHK, stated that Hong Kong has long served as a gateway between Asia and the rest of the world, and that Latin America is a growing part of that role.

Founded in 2009 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024, Lianlian has served more than 13.3 million clients, reaches more than 200 countries and regions, and supports more than 140 currencies. It holds 68 payment licences and authorisations worldwide, along with a Hong Kong virtual asset trading platform licence. Cobre processed more than USD 17 billion in payment volume across 28 million transactions in 2025, serving more than 300 enterprise clients.