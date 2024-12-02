TreviPay and Visa launch invoice payments for issuing banks

TreviPay and Visa have introduced a new invoice-based payment option aimed at banks that issue Visa commercial cards.

The product, branded Pay by Invoice, allows issuing banks to offer trade credit solutions that move corporate spending away from cheques and manual ACH transfers into structured, issuer-financed invoice transactions.

The launch comes in the context of continued reliance on legacy payment methods in the B2B sector. Research from Murphy Research indicates that more than a quarter of corporate payments are still processed via cheques or manual ACH workflows. The same study suggests that a majority of business buyers want greater control over invoicing and payment terms, with many favouring deferred settlements rather than immediate payment.

How the Pay by Invoice model works

Under the new arrangement, TreviPay’s order-to-cash automation platform is integrated with Visa’s commercial payment infrastructure. Issuing banks fund the trade credit, retaining responsibility for credit assessment and client relationships, while TreviPay handles supplier onboarding and accounts receivable automation. Suppliers typically receive payment within a short period after invoicing, while buyers are able to settle invoices according to agreed terms, such as 30, 60, or 90 days.

Representatives from TreviPay said the offering is designed to help banks address a long-standing gap in commercial payments by capturing spend that has remained outside card-based systems. Visa officials described the product as part of a trending shift towards automated and embedded payment solutions in corporate finance, driven by demand for more flexible working capital management.

According to the companies, the structure allows banks to deploy the service with limited changes to their existing technology stacks, as it builds on current credit and servicing frameworks. The model also gives issuers transaction-level visibility while expanding access to buyer and supplier segments that have not traditionally used card-based products.