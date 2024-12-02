Mastercard has introduced Virtual C-Suite, an agentic AI tool designed to provide small businesses with executive-level financial and operational intelligence.

The offering forms part of the company's broader Agent Suite and is designed to integrate with existing accounting systems, banking applications, and business software.

The product draws on data from the approximately 175 billion transactions processed across Mastercard's network in 2025. By combining network-level data with a business's individual financial activity, Virtual C-Suite is intended to deliver recommendations on how businesses pay, receive payments, and manage working capital.

From insight to action

According to the official press release, Virtual C-Suite functions by continuously analysing business performance, identifying risks and opportunities, forecasting likely outcomes, and recommending both immediate and longer-term actions. Business owners interact with the system through dashboards and conversational interfaces, enabling direct queries (such as questions about cash flow movements) and access to trend analysis.

The first module to be made available will be a Virtual CFO capability, scheduled for release later in 2026. It will be distributed through financial institutions, accounting platforms, and software providers. Additional agent roles covering other executive functions are planned for subsequent phases, though no specific timeline has been confirmed.

The rationale behind the launch centres on a structural gap in resources that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face. According to figures cited by Mastercard, SMEs account for nearly 90% of businesses globally and contribute more than half of global employment, yet typically lack access to the specialist expertise and analytical tools available to larger organisations. Agentic AI, in this context, is positioned as a mechanism to reduce that disparity. It was also noted that insights of this kind have historically been available only to large enterprises, and that agentic AI creates the opportunity for smaller organisations to benefit from comparable capabilities.

Distribution and ecosystem positioning

Rather than being offered as a standalone product, Virtual C-Suite is designed to be embedded within the platforms and tools that small businesses already use. Delivery through financial institutions and software partners reflects a distribution model that prioritises integration over direct-to-consumer access.

The launch builds on Mastercard's existing portfolio of value-added services, which includes advisory and consulting offerings, co-creation programmes, and insights produced by the Mastercard Economics Institute. Virtual C-Suite represents an extension of these capabilities into an agentic format, marking a broader strategic direction for the company in applying AI across the commerce lifecycle, from risk management to payment operations.