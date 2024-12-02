Thredd has become one of the first companies to offer its travel agency customers real-time payment control through new flexible product codes by the MWP.

This integration enables Thredd’s customers to efficiently respond to supplier requirements based on geography, product type, and volume, while optimising B2B travel payments through increased visibility, adaptability, and control.

The Mastercard Wholesale Program (MWP) is designed to support the global nature of the travel industry, offering optimal security and predictability of cross-border payments between travel buyers and suppliers. Moreover, by incorporating MWP, customers can benefit from increased visibility, protection of liquidity, reduced fraud risk, and an efficient refund process.

Based on industry feedback, the program has evolved to provide real-time payment control, allowing issuers to transition between product codes in real-time. These product codes enable travel organizations to adapt virtual card technology in real time, based on supplier or product need. Thredd is one of the first issuers of processors to offer these features to its customers.

According to Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd, this collaboration optimises the flexible product code feature. Enabled through the MWP, OTAs, and other travel clients can access more scalable payment flows while reducing operational overhead.

Thredd and Payblr teamed up to speed fintech growth in Latin America

In July 2025, Thredd partnered with Payblr to support international fintechs in launching and scaling across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). The collaboration aimed to simplify regional expansion by combining Thredd’s global processing infrastructure with Payblr’s local regulatory and issuing capabilities.

The partnership offered a modular, API-first framework for card issuing that addressed key challenges typically faced by non-local fintechs entering LAC markets, such as fragmented regulations, onboarding delays, and cross-border compliance barriers. Additionally, the partnership provided a ready-made solution for fintechs launching products such as gig economy payouts, cross-border disbursements, and digital wallets.