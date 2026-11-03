India-based pop culture merchandise retailer The Souled Store has deployed a payment solution from Unlimit across its website and mobile app. The integration is designed to maintain payment performance during spikes in transaction volumes around new product launches, limited-edition drops, and seasonal sales. Supported payment methods include Unified Payments Interface (UPI), net banking, and credit and debit cards.

Handling demand spikes at checkout

The Souled Store sells collections inspired by films, television, anime, sports, and music. New releases and limited-edition drops can generate sudden bursts of customer demand, placing pressure on checkout systems as traffic peaks. During the retailer's recent Spider-Man collection launch, Unlimit supported payment acceptance across the website and app as traffic reached its highest levels. Collections are released on both the website and the app, so demand can peak on either channel.

Ashish Kumar Mishra, VP Technology at The Souled Store, said the retailer's customers move quickly when new collections and exclusive launches go live, so payments need to perform consistently at peak demand. He added that the company chose Unlimit to provide the infrastructure and support it needs across its website and app as the business grows.

Unlimit expands its India merchant base

Irene Skrynova, CEO of Global Payments at Unlimit, said that for retailers built around product launches, payment performance directly affects how much customer demand turns into completed sales. She added that unnecessary checkout friction during peak volumes risks lost purchases, and that Unlimit's role is to provide infrastructure that keeps pace at those moments. Founded in 2009, Unlimit provides payment processing, multi-currency accounts, and banking-as-a-service across Europe, Asia-Pacific, India, Africa, and Latin America.

UK-based Unlimit holds cross-border and online payment aggregator licences from the Reserve Bank of India and supports more than 1,000 payment methods. The Souled Store deployment adds to its recent work with Indian businesses. In April 2026, Unlimit partnered with hotel booking platform Brevistay, and in May 2026 it integrated with fintech infrastructure provider Decentro to support cross-border payments. In the same month, it also partnered with Comviva to integrate its gateway into the mobiquity One platform.