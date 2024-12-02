TerraPay and XanderPay launch hotel payment solution

TerraPay and XanderPay have introduced a joint payment solution aimed at addressing longstanding inefficiencies in the way hotels manage cross-border financial operations.

The collaboration leverages TerraPay’s international payments infrastructure with XanderPay’s sector-specific knowledge to offer hotels a platform capable of handling collections, settlements, and reconciliation in one place.

The new model is intended to support both hotel brands and property owners by offering a single system to manage global payments, including those from third-party bookings. It also allows properties to accept a wide range of payment methods while reducing dependence on legacy systems such as SWIFT, which continue to be widely used in the sector despite their high costs and slow processing speeds.

Payment centralisation for international hotel operations

Representatives from TerraPay noted that many independent hotels lack access to affordable and modern digital tools, resulting in challenges managing international transactions. They described the existing landscape as fragmented and costly, particularly when relying on traditional banking networks. According to the company, the new system is designed to reduce friction and support improved cash flow and treasury management.

XanderPay officials pointed out a recent trend in the hospitality industry toward centralised payment models that operate above individual properties. They said this shift is helping hotels move closer to guest-centric payment processes while also improving operational efficiency.

The partnership introduces what both companies describe as a purpose-built model for the hospitality sector. As digital transformation continues in the travel industry, the new platform is expected to contribute to changes in how hotels manage check-in, bookings, and overall guest experience through more integrated financial systems.