



In a bid to serve the needs of users wanting to transfer money across the world, STICPAY scaled the number of countries and currencies it delivers fund transfers to, focusing on providing more optimised and transparent payments. The service now includes payments in over 150 currencies, equipping users with the ability to send and receive funds to bank accounts through digital and mobile wallets and in cash.











The expansion comes months after STICPAY integrated Visa and Mastercard debit and credit card payment processing into its platform, with the move delivering over 5,000 merchant and corporate clients scaled flexibility in managing their payments. Additionally, the service enabled merchants who lacked the infrastructure to process Visa and Mastercard payments on their websites to do so by integrating the STICPAY API.





Meeting the cross-border needs of users

Through STICPAY’s platform, users can now track payments while also benefiting from more visibility on fees and estimated delivery times. The company plans to provide the new features to individual and corporate clients, with the launch coming during a period when cross-border transactions are becoming more efficient. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from STICPAY underlined that the launch comes at a time when both their company’s consumer and business customer bases continue to expand. In addition, STICPAY highlighted its commitment to optimising its offerings and equipping users with more transparency, ease of use, and security. Through these improvements, the company intends to further advance its mission to scale access to financial services to more individuals and countries globally.

Furthermore, back in July 2024, STICPAY also introduced STIC Cashback, a cashback service for customers who traded with Forex and CFD brokers. The solution enabled customers to earn cashback by engaging with a broker partner via STIC Cashback, with the amount being based on the customer’s trading volume. Afterwards, cashback was set to be automatically credited according to the schedule set by each broker, being ensured by STIC Cashback.