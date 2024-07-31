Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

STICPAY launches card payment service

Wednesday 31 July 2024 14:44 CET | News

STICPAY, a global e-wallet service provider and payment gateway, has announced the integration of Visa and Mastercard debit and credit card payment processing into its platform.

 

As per the announcement, this enhancement offers over 5,000 merchant and corporate clients increased flexibility and convenience in managing their payments. 


With this new service, merchants who lack the infrastructure to process Visa and Mastercard payments on their websites can now do so by integrating the STICPAY API. This allows them to process Visa and Mastercard payments alongside other existing payment methods, such as local bank wire, cryptocurrency payments, and various alternative payment methods (APM) — including STICPAY’s e-wallet, which serves over a million customers across more than 200 countries. 

STICPAY, a global e-wallet service provider and payment gateway, has announced the integration of Visa and Mastercard debit and credit card payment processing into its platform.

Despite the growing popularity of alternative payment methods, the global credit card market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% from 2023 to 2033, while the debit card market is projected to grow at 1.4%. In 2023, there were over 724 billion credit card transactions and 266 billion debit card transactions worldwide. 

About STICPAY 

STICPAY is a global e-wallet and payment gateway that provides local and international payment methods to over one million users and 5,000 corporate clients across more than 200 countries. 

STICPAY enables users to transfer dozens of fiat and cryptocurrencies through bank wire, credit card and local payment and crypto methods. For online merchants with global customers, STICPAY securely facilities international e-commerce marketplace transactions. For individuals, STICPAY provides a fast, safe and cost-effective transfer service, including for those using non-major currencies. STICPAY also provided thousands of trusted partners in the forex and online gaming sectors with cashback services, empowering them to provide cashback rewards to their clients. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: e-wallet, product launch, payment gateway, payment methods, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: STICPAY
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

STICPAY

|
Discover all the Company news on STICPAY and other articles related to STICPAY in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like