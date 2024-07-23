STICPAY launches forex cashback service

The new service allows customers to earn cashback by engaging with a broker partner through STIC Cashback, with the cashback amount based on the customer's trading volume. Cashback is automatically credited according to the schedule set by each broker, and STIC Cashback ensures the payment, not the broker.
By partnering with their chosen broker through STIC Cashback, customers can enjoy lower transaction fees, cashback benefits, and exclusive promotions offered by STICPAY, which are not available when trading directly with the broker.
