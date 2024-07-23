Subscribe
STICPAY launches forex cashback service

Tuesday 23 July 2024 15:23 CET | News

STICPAY has announced STIC Cashback, a new cashback service aimed at benefitting customers who trade with Forex and CFD brokers. 

 

The new service allows customers to earn cashback by engaging with a broker partner through STIC Cashback, with the cashback amount based on the customer's trading volume. Cashback is automatically credited according to the schedule set by each broker, and STIC Cashback ensures the payment, not the broker.

By partnering with their chosen broker through STIC Cashback, customers can enjoy lower transaction fees, cashback benefits, and exclusive promotions offered by STICPAY, which are not available when trading directly with the broker.

This service has partnered with over 20 global brokers, including Exness, XM, FXGT, Justmarkets, FxPro, AvaTrade, and FinPros, to offer traders a secure, streamlined, and reliable cashback service through the STIC Cashback community.

The introduction of STIC Cashback coincides with the strong growth in the retail forex trading market, driven by the widespread use of smartphones and the rise of middle classes in emerging markets. Global daily forex trading has reached approximately USD 7.5 trillion, with retail trading estimated to make up about 5.5% of that total. 


About STICPAY 

STICPAY is a global ewallet and payment gateway that provides local and international payment methods to over one million users and 5,000 corporate clients across more than 200 countries. 

STICPAY enables users to transfer dozens of fiat and cryptocurrencies through bank wire, credit card and local payment and crypto methods. For online merchants with global customers, STICPAY securely facilities international ecommerce marketplace transactions. For individuals, STICPAY seeks to provide a fast, safe and cost-effective transfer service, including for those using non-major currencies. STICPAY also provided thousands of trusted partners in the forex and online gaming sectors with cashback services, empowering them to provide cashback rewards to their clients. 

