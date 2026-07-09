stc pay Bahrain has launched Mastercard's Click to Pay as a core card feature, becoming one of the first providers in the country to enable the capability by default on eligible cards. The feature allows cardholders to complete online payments without manually entering card details.

How the feature works

Click to Pay enables stc pay cardholders to complete online purchases using device-based biometric authentication and passkeys, removing the need to manually input card details at checkout. The feature is built on Mastercard's global digital payment standards and is designed to function consistently across devices, browsers, and participating online merchants.

The service uses tokenisation technology to replace sensitive card details with digital tokens, which Mastercard said is intended to reduce fraud risk during online transactions. The feature is paired with device-based biometric authentication and Mastercard Payment Passkeys, allowing password-free login through fingerprint or facial recognition. According to the companies, removing passwords and one-time passcodes is intended to improve both transaction speed and security, while ensuring payment data is not shared with third parties.

Company commentary

A company official at stc pay said the launch reflects the company's efforts to expand digital payment options for customers in Bahrain, describing the initiative as part of its broader approach to supporting the country's shift towards a cashless economy. A company official at Mastercard said the collaboration with stc pay is part of Mastercard's approach to working with fintech providers across the region to expand available payment options, adding that Click to Pay forms part of the company's global effort to increase tokenisation of e-commerce transactions.

Positioning within Bahrain's payments landscape

The launch adds to a broader set of initiatives by mobile wallet providers and card networks to reduce friction in online checkout processes across the Gulf region. By enabling Click to Pay as a default feature rather than an optional add-on, stc pay is positioning itself among early adopters of the standard in Bahrain, aligning with a wider regional trend towards biometric authentication and tokenisation in digital payments infrastructure.