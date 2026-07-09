Visa has launched Visa Destinations, a mobile-first travel platform available to its cardholders in ten cities worldwide.

The platform is positioned as an extension of Visa's role in the travel sector, moving beyond payment processing into trip discovery and planning. It offers cardholders recommendations, city guides and curated experiences across dining, entertainment, culture, hospitality, wellness, shopping and transport. The service is currently live in Paris, London, Dubai, Milan, Rome, Mexico City, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Thailand.

According to Visa's research, travellers are increasingly selecting destinations based on specific interests rather than geography alone. The company cited a finding that three in ten British travellers took a trip in 2025 to attend a music, sports or art event, noting that such events can draw international visitors and generate local economic activity. Furthermore, Visa also referenced its Global Travel Intentions Study, which found that consumers are prepared to reduce everyday spending in order to fund planned trips.

Cardholders using the platform can access benefits such as priority entry to attractions, including Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center in New York and the Louvre in Paris, alongside dining recommendations. Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cardholders, its premium tiers, receive additional tailored benefits.

Visa Destinations has been built with several partners across the financial and travel sectors. Santander, a global financial institution, is promoting the platform to its customers across the ten markets where it operates. Global Blue, which specialises in tax-free shopping services, is providing purchasing and refund benefits for international travellers using the platform. Star Alliance, the airline alliance comprising 26 member carriers, is contributing access across its network to support multi-airline itineraries. In addition, Trip.com Group is also involved, integrating travel booking capabilities with the platform's payment and benefits structure.

Context within Visa's travel strategy

Visa's Head of Global Cross-Border and Global Sales & Commercial Operations, Katya Petelina, said travel is expected to grow by 10% annually in the coming years and has shown resilience to broader economic and geopolitical disruption. The launch reflects Visa's stated intention to support issuers and merchant partners in capturing value from the travel economy, rather than positioning the company solely as a payment mechanism for travel-related transactions.

The initiative also fits within Visa's broader digital commerce strategy, which includes facilitating cross-border payments and supporting travel-related businesses in accessing tourism-driven revenue. The company has not disclosed specific figures on platform usage, adoption targets, or plans for further geographic expansion beyond the initial ten locations.