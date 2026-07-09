Paysafe and Tebex have expanded their partnership to integrate the Paysafe Gateway into Tebex Checkout.

Tebex has integrated the Paysafe Gateway into its platform, giving video game merchants access to card payments alongside a range of alternative payment methods (APMs) through a single connection. Tebex Checkout has offered Paysafe's prepaid eCash product, PaysafeCard, since 2016, and the new integration with Paysafe API is expected to extend that relationship to the company’s broader payment portfolio, including credit and debit card processing, with transactions handled by Paysafe.

The Gateway also links Tebex to Paysafe's branded APMs. Tebex Checkout has gone live with Paysafe's Openbucks solution, which allows gamers in the US to pay using third-party gift cards purchased in-store at more than 67.000 locations, or via Openbucks' own Obucks digital card, sold online through authorised resellers.

Payment optionality for global gaming markets

Tebex operates as an extension of gaming studios, managing payments, compliance and support on their behalf. The company said that adding Openbucks and other Paysafe-powered payment options helps studios reach players across more markets, offering payment methods aligned with regional preferences.

The video gaming sector has increasingly relied on APMs to accommodate players who lack access to traditional card payments or prefer cash-based or prepaid alternatives, particularly younger audiences and players in specific regional markets. Gift card-based payment schemes such as Openbucks address this segment in the US market, where cash-to-digital conversion remains a relevant payment channel for gaming purchases.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said the expanded partnership connects Tebex Checkout to a wide range of payment options, including Openbucks, with the aim of simplifying gaming monetisation for studios operating in a competitive market.

Liam Wiltshire, Vice President and General Manager of Tebex, said payments form part of how studios build relationships with players, and that the expanded Paysafe partnership gives Tebex additional choice and flexibility at checkout, intended to reduce friction and support studios' growth plans.

Market context

The expanded integration reflects a broader trend among payment providers to consolidate multiple payment rails, both card-based and alternative, into single API connections for platform partners. For gaming-specific monetisation platforms such as Tebex, offering a wider range of payment methods at checkout is positioned as a factor in improving transaction completion rates across different regional player bases.

Paysafe has expanded its gaming-sector partnerships in recent years, building on its existing PaysafeCard relationship with Tebex established in 2016. The company has not disclosed financial terms of the expanded partnership.