Solidgate partners with JP Morgan

Solidgate has announced its partnership with JP Morgan Payments in order to deliver secure and scalable payment solutions to global merchants.

Following this announcement, through the process of leveraging Solidgate’s orchestration-first infrastructure, alongside the overall global reach and expertise of JP Morgan Payments, the partnership will focus on unlocking new levels of efficiency, stability, and trust in transactions.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Solidgate x JPMorgan partnership

According to the official announcement, the process of working with JP Morgan Payments is set to provide Solidgate and its merchants with the needed direct access to secure and optimised banking infrastructure in the region of the US, as well as other regions across the world. At the same time, this collaboration is set to strengthen Solidgate's overall ability to deliver enterprise-grade resilience and global reach, all within an efficient single orchestration layer.

In addition, JP Morgan will support Solidgate in the process of scaling its strategy, as well as enabling improved payment experiences across borders. The initiative also reflects on the shared commitment to accelerate development, as well as meet the needs of digital-native platforms. Furthermore, it will also focus on optimising the overall customer experience, while providing the needed benefits for businesses and clients to grow in the financial landscape.

This partnership comes after Solidgate announced the launch of its new treasury products, which were aimed at improving cross-border money movement for digital companies by using core banking technology provided by Tuum. The product was developed in order to provide access to business accounts and corporate cards, as well as to facilitate mass payouts and multi-currency transfers across global payment rails such as SEPA and SWIFT.