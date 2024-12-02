Solidgate launches Tuum-powered treasury platform

Solidgate has launched a new treasury product aimed at improving cross-border money movement for digital businesses, using core banking technology provided by Tuum.

The product enables access to business accounts and corporate cards and facilitates mass payouts and multi-currency transfers across global payment rails such as SEPA and SWIFT.

The treasury offering, part of Solidgate’s broader payments infrastructure, is designed to serve SMEs with international operations by reducing friction in fund movement. It includes features such as 24/7 transfers, mass payouts to cards, and virtual accounts for global use.

Infrastructure designed for scale and connectivity

At the centre of the treasury system is Tuum’s modular core banking platform, which integrates with key financial networks and third-party fintech services. Tuum’s cloud-native infrastructure allows for the execution of international payments and card-based services, supporting a broad range of B2B transaction needs.

Solidgate officials noted that Tuum’s out-of-the-box capabilities allowed them to implement multiple transfer channels in a relatively short period. They also highlighted that services such as instant transfers and payouts to both cards and accounts were brought online quickly thanks to the pre-built integrations available on Tuum’s platform.

Tuum’s infrastructure has previously supported other high-volume, cross-border platforms, including LHV’s Banking-as-a-Service initiative, which processes a significant share of European instant payments and serves hundreds of fintech clients. According to Tuum representatives, this experience in handling large transaction volumes played a role in Solidgate’s decision to adopt the platform.

Tuum’s architecture is built on microservices and designed with an API-first approach. Solidgate sees this as an opportunity to incrementally roll out new services as demand grows, while maintaining security and compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Officials from Tuum stated that their goal is to provide the foundation for financial service providers to deploy products at scale. They emphasised the role of flexible infrastructure in enabling Solidgate to expand its treasury solution across markets without major operational delays.