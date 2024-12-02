European fintech Sola has partnered with Salt Edge to improve its payment features and accelerate the adoption of alternative payment methods in Europe.

With the alliance, Sola integrates Salt Edge’s payment initiation solution (PIS), gaining access to its network of European banks. This will enable more reliable instant payment experiences for merchants operating in diverse markets, as well as broader market reach.

Powering instant payments in Europe

As fintech and established enterprises face issues regarding integrating payment and Open Banking solutions due to market fragmentation and complex regulatory requirements, Sola’s gateway will connect them to multiple financial infrastructures through a single API to offer speed, scalability, and compliance.

The alliance supports firms to access a wide range of banking solutions, including those in highly regulated markets, accelerate time to market by minimising integration efforts and complexity, and strengthen security and compliance. This ensures that all transactions meet regulatory standards without operational overhead. The partnership also offers simple integration and a predictable user experience, especially for merchants with diverse business models or high volumes of transactions.

Sola believes that the partnership is key for its Open Banking capabilities expansion, as Salt Edge’s regulatory expertise and connectivity complement its mission to offer fast and secure financial infrastructure. Together, the two companies aim to help businesses build modern payment journeys for their clients. By combining Salt Edge’s Open Banking rails with Sola’s infrastructure, the companies are making safe and simple payments a reality for businesses across Europe.

Sola is a European fintech infrastructure company offering a modern payment and Open Banking gateway for businesses of all sizes. Its platform uses API, instant payments, and secure integrations to support merchants operate efficiently across diverse and regulated European markets. The company aims to focus on delivering speed, reliability, and compliance to customers seeking to grow without being limited by outdated financial infrastructure.