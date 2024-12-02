Shift4 selected by St Louis Blues as a payments processor

Specifically, Shift4 has been designated by the St. Louis Blues as the exclusive payments processor for their home venue at Enterprise Center and the adjacent Stifel Theatre. This partnership aims to enhance the arena's fan experience and maintain its reputation as a spectator-friendly site within the National Hockey League (NHL). Under this collaboration, Shift4 will manage payments for concessions involving food and beverages at the arena. This encompasses various transaction points such as point-of-sale, kiosk, and mobile transactions. Additionally, the company will power the team's mobile wallet and loyalty solution.

Representatives from St. Louis Blues expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting Shift4's established solutions and their shared vision for adapting to evolving trends in attending sporting events. In the company press release, Shift4 officials commended the forward-thinking approach of the Blues organization and their commitment to utilising Shift4 technology to enhance the game-day experience.

Shift4 provides a comprehensive payment processing ecosystem tailored to the unique demands of large-scale events in the professional sports and entertainment sector. Their array of payment technologies includes point-of-sale solutions, mobile and kiosk-based ordering and payment systems, customer loyalty programs, and mobile wallet integrations.

At the time of writing, Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are adopted across major professional sports leagues, colleges, entertainment venues, and various business sectors. These solutions contribute to transforming the way fans and guests engage in shopping, ordering, and making payments.

More information about Sift4

Sift4 specialises in simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. By leveraging its commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers numerous transactions each year for hundreds of thousands of businesses in various industries.

In November 2022, Shift4 launched an online payments platform with advanced developer tools for ecommerce businesses’ support. Through Shift4’s new online payments platform, businesses gained the ability to create a customisable checkout form that can be embedded on any page of a website by using a minimal number of lines of code. The form features a UI that is intuitive and mobile-friendly and supports 24 languages, over 160 currencies, and all the main card types.

In September 2022, Shift4 launched SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants and food businesses. SkyTab uses Android-based software and includes online ordering and reservations, marketing tools and loyalty programmes, and mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment. It can also connect to delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.