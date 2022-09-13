Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Shift4 launches POS platform for the food retail industry

Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:50 CET | News

US-based payment-service-provider Shift4 has offered SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants and food businesses.

 

SkyTab uses Android-based software and includes online ordering and reservations, marketing tools and loyalty programmes, and mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment. It can also connect to delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. In case of an internet outage, SkyTab's ‘hybrid cloud’ structure serves as a backup.

Shift4 said SkyTab is already being tested at the United Center arena in Chicago, and the Toyota Center in Houston. At the same time, according to the press release, a third of US restaurants already use Shift4 brands and payment-processing services.

Shift4 to acquire Finaro

Earlier in 2022, fintech Finaro has entered an agreement with fintech Shift4 for its acquisition at USD 575 million. 

The combined offering of both companies creates complimentary synergy of a global payments centre with card-present and card-not-present expertise across a range of verticals. Together, Finaro and Shift4 will be positioned to provide merchants with global omnichannel payments and stand alongside some of the players in the payments industry, including Adyen, Nuvei, and WorldPay.

The fintech’s company officials stated that this acquisition underscores their efforts to deliver a unified commerce experience across the world. This deal shows their ability to support existing transformational and global customers like SpaceX Starlink and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Shift4 launches POS platform for the food retail industry

 

Preferred payments provider of BetMGM

BetMGM, a US-based online gaming and sports betting platform, has chosen Shift4 to be its preferred payments provider.

Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM’s website and mobile application, using the company’s end-to-end processing technology. Its payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization technology to deliver an integrated payment solution.

More details on Shift4

Shift4 is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering an omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and more.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: POS, payment processing, mobile payments, product launch, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Shift4
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Shift4

|
Discover all the Company news on Shift4 and other articles related to Shift4 in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like